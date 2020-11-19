Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland will not be played in Denmark next month if the UK’s travel ban remains, with Dortmund a potential alternative host.

Denmark is currently off the UK’s travel corridor due to a new strand of coronavirus emerging in the country, with any person travelling back from the Scandinavian country required to self-isolate for 14 days.

An exemption was made for the Iceland national team ahead of Wednesday night’s UEFA Nations League loss to England at Wembley, following their previous meeting in Copenhagen.

But no such allowance is expected to be made for Liverpool, leaving UEFA to draw up a list of alternative venues for the Reds’ final game of Group D.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mail‘s Dominic King, one of the candidates is Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion – of course, previously home for Jurgen Klopp.

King describes it as a “favoured destination,” with the Bundesliga club currently “earmarked to host” a game that will hopefully see Liverpool already qualified by the time it is played.

Joyce explains that “Germany was mooted as a potential venue for England’s match with Iceland had the government not intervened,” with the situation in Klopp’s home country much more settled than in Denmark.

It will not be the first time Liverpool have played at the Westfalenstadion, having visited twice before, including under Klopp in the Europa League in 2016.

Klopp spent seven years in charge of Dortmund before leaving in 2015, and is regarded as a legendary figure within the club.

Midtjylland are currently bottom of Group D after three games, having lost to all three of Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta, with two of their eight goals conceded coming in the 2-0 loss at Anfield in October.

They sit second in the Danish Superliga ahead of the domestic restart, a point off leaders SonderjyskE and a point above third-placed AGF Aarhus, who count Liverpool loanee Kamil Grabara as a first-choice starter.

Earlier this week, the club received the news of their first positive test for COVID-19, with Brazilian midfielder Evander forced into self-isolation on Tuesday.