Liverpool's Ray Clemence celebrates with the European Cup, 1977 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)
Tributes paid as legendary Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence passes away

Legendary Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence has passed away at age 72, it was announced by his family on Sunday.

A three-time European Cup winner, Clemence is viewed by many as the club’s greatest ever goalkeeper.

Signed in 1967, he went on to make 665 appearances for the Reds – making him the fourth-highest all-time appearance holder for Liverpool FC.

In 1978/79, Clemence and Liverpool conceded just 16 goals, a club record that is unlikely to ever be beaten – and that was in a 42-game season.

That campaign saw the England international keep 28 clean sheets, conceding only four times at Anfield.

Overall, he kept 323 clean sheets in his 665 appearances for the Reds, still a record to this day with Bruce Grobbelaar, Pepe Reina, Elisha Scott and Tommy Lawrence all recording fewer.

In addition to the three European Cups, Clemence won five league titles, two UEFA Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

A statement from the Clemence family reads:

With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family.

After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain.

The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he’s received over the years. He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten.

Tributes from former teammates, fans and media began pouring in on Sunday afternoon as news broke of his passing.

 

Our thoughts are with the Clemence family at this time. Rest in Peace, Ray.

