Liverpool could only draw 1-1 away to Brighton on Saturday, to, temporarily at least, go top of the Premier League.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkEuvDW6aQA

* Video via BT Sport; geographic restrictions may apply.

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (10), Anfield

November 28, 2020

Goals: Gross pen 90+3′; Jota 60

The Reds made the trip to the Amex Stadium looking for only their second away win the league this season, in what promised to be a tricky afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp started both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips in defence, with Joel Matip left out as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane was rested and left on the substitutes’ bench, giving Takumi Minamino a chance after falling out of favour.

Liverpool were sloppy throughout a forgettable first half, barely creating a chance of note, barring Mohamed Salah‘s disallowed goal.

Prior to that, the Reds enjoyed a huge escape, with Neal Maupay sending his penalty wide following a reckless challenge by Neco Williams.

Liverpool were improved after the interval, with James Milner shifted to right-back for Williams and Jordan Henderson bringing authority to the team.

The visitors went ahead on the hour mark as the brilliant Diogo Jota slalomed through Brighton’s defence and found the net with a low strike.

Just as it looked as though Liverpool had held on for an ugly win, Andy Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Danny Welbeck in the area following a VAR check.

Pascal Gross fired home the stoppage-time spot-kick, leaving both teams heading home with a share of the spoils.

There is little time to rest for the Reds, with Ajax heading to Anfield for an important Champions League encounter on Tuesday evening.