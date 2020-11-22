Liverpool emphatically responded to doubts over their defence with a 3-0 win over Leicester to restore their place as joint Premier League leaders.



Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Premier League (9), Anfield

November 22, 2020

Goals: Evans OG 21’, Jota 41’, Firmino 86′

Liverpool and the Premier League were back after the final international break of the calendar year came to a close, with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester the visitors.

While international duty threw another spanner in the works for the Reds in the form of injury and COVID-19, Liverpool were boosted by the return of Fabinho at centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the brighter of the two and asserted their control from the get-go, dominating both possession and territory.

Their efforts were rewarded through a Jonny Evans own goal from a corner delivery midway through the first half to establish an early lead, one which was then boosted by yet another Anfield goal from Diogo Jota.

Liverpool’s No. 20 found himself on the end of a pinpoint cross from Andy Robertson to steer his header beyond Kasper Schmeichel – making him the first Red to score in his first topflight games at Anfield.

It established a deserved 2-0 lead at the interval for Klopp’s men as they swatted away any suggestions that they would suffer from the multitude of injuries which have come their way.

The Foxes asked the early questions in the second half having come out of the blocks intent on pegging a goal back, but the hosts stood up to the task.

Jota continued to find himself in all the right places, as did Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones, the latter of whom impressed in the middle of the park in what was his 10th career Premier League outing.

Roberto Firmino had brilliantly carved out a goal-scoring opportunity only for his effort to strike the inside of the post before his follow up was cleared off the line.

And just when you thought he couldn’t buy a goal he rose the highest to meet Milner’s corner to find the net, much to the delight of his teammates and fans alike.

For all of the pre-match talk which surrounded the blows to Liverpool’s squad, they were far and away superior to the visitors and secured all three points to stretch their unbeaten league run at Anfield to an astonishing 64 games.