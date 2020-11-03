Liverpool can consolidate their place atop of Group D when they meet Atalanta in the Champions League tonight. Here’s how to watch the match live on TV around the world.

There has been little time to reflect on the Reds’ latest league victory as it is back to European action just three days after the 2-1 win over West Ham.

And the opponents are a team Liverpool have yet to face in their history, one who currently sit second in Group D, two points behind Jurgen Klopp‘s men after a 4-0 win over Midtjylland and a 2-2 draw against Ajax.

It is set to be a stern test against a free-scoring Italian outfit but a win here would provide the ideal foundations for a run at the last-16 in the reverse fixtures.

Liverpool will look to welcome back a number of senior figures in the matchday squad as the go in search of their fifth win in succession.

So can Klopp’s side make it nine points from nine in the Champions League this evening?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 9pm in Bergamo, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Atalanta vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Atalanta vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDNxtra3 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Atalanta vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Champions League game on the following channels worldwide:

