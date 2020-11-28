Liverpool are swiftly back in action this afternoon as they travel to the south coast to meet Brighton in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch on TV live around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have had under 63 hours to rest and recover from their defeat to Atalanta before kick-off at the Amex, where they can return to the Premier League summit.

It was a night to forget in midweek as Liverpool slumped to a 2-0 defeat to delay their progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League, but another game provides a chance to swiftly put it in the rearview mirror.

Brighton presents another interesting challenge with their performances not readily reflected in results as they sit 16th in the table after picking up just nine points from nine games.

And the Reds could encounter a familiar face in Adam Lallana, should he pass a late fitness test, as they aim to notch their seventh win of the league campaign.

Can Klopp’s men bounce back as they so often do at the first time of asking today?

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT)—or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brighton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

