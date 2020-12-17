LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara (C) , Roberto Firmino (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp (L) during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Decisive moment of the season!” – Reds fans excited by Thiago back in training

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The good news for Liverpool continued on Thursday with the news that Thiago Alcantara was back in outdoor training.

The Spanish midfielder has been out since the Merseyside derby with a knee injury, with a quick initial return quickly shot down when further damage was revealed.

It has been a long couple of months with not much confirmed as to the nature of the injury, but Thiago is now back outside and doing work as he continues his comeback.

There was gym work too – but getting back out on the grass is a big milestone as he looks to be an option for Jurgen Klopp again.

Needless to say, that got plenty of supporters excited about an impending return, with the Reds top of the table without him and looking to push on in the new year, when our No. 6 is expected to return to action.

However, it’s important to remember that setbacks can occur and not get too disheartened if he’s still a few weeks away from his comeback!

If there’s an early return, though, we can take it as a sign that this strange old year is truly coming to a close.

One injured player on the verge of a return? That must take our injury list back down to zero finally!
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments