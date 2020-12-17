“Decisive moment of the season!” – Reds fans excited by Thiago back in training

The good news for Liverpool continued on Thursday with the news that Thiago Alcantara was back in outdoor training.

The Spanish midfielder has been out since the Merseyside derby with a knee injury, with a quick initial return quickly shot down when further damage was revealed.

It has been a long couple of months with not much confirmed as to the nature of the injury, but Thiago is now back outside and doing work as he continues his comeback.

There was gym work too – but getting back out on the grass is a big milestone as he looks to be an option for Jurgen Klopp again.

Needless to say, that got plenty of supporters excited about an impending return, with the Reds top of the table without him and looking to push on in the new year, when our No. 6 is expected to return to action.

Klopp adding Thiago to this midfield of Jones, Hendo, Gini, Naby, Fabinho, Ox #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/rSadFarmqR — James Pearces Massive Pecker (@PearcesPecker2) December 17, 2020

Crazy how the decisive moment of this season's title race was Thiago tweeting "kirkby ? @LFC" — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) December 17, 2020

Thiago is about to do a madness. pic.twitter.com/lWPp3Kc9qD — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 17, 2020

Oh Thiago could be ready to come back into the table topping reds at the end of the month you say #LFC pic.twitter.com/a091MQv4yi — Owen Webb O Rourke (@OwenWebbORourke) December 17, 2020

However, it’s important to remember that setbacks can occur and not get too disheartened if he’s still a few weeks away from his comeback!

Not even acknowledging Thiago until he's got more LFC appearances this season than Grujic. — B (@NTXZO) December 17, 2020

After the last time LFC shared training pics of Thiago and he was then still out for a month more, this time I hope they've only decided to share because they're sure he's close to full training. Would be marvelous if he could take some part in some of the XMas fixtures. https://t.co/8Ln2gNf0f1 — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 17, 2020

If there’s an early return, though, we can take it as a sign that this strange old year is truly coming to a close.

Man, I'm hoping that we see Thiago in action before the year ends. A brilliant finish to this dreadful year. — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) December 17, 2020

One injured player on the verge of a return? That must take our injury list back down to zero finally!