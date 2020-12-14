Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73, with the Frenchman passing away overnight, days after surgery on his heart.

Houllier led the Reds for six years between 1998 and 2004, having initially arrived as joint-manager alongside Roy Evans, before taking sole charge four months later.

The Frenchman can be considered one of the most influential figures in Liverpool’s modern history, bringing the club into a new era in terms of facilities and ethics on and off the pitch.

He was hugely successful, too, leading the Reds to six trophies, including an FA Cup, UEFA Cup and League Cup treble in 2000/01, followed by UEFA Super Cup and Charity Shield triumphs later in 2001 and another League Cup in 2003.

Following his departure in 2004, he managed Lyon and Aston Villa, between those spells serving as a director of football for the French Football Federation – holding a similar position with Red Bull until his sad passing.

Houllier’s death was widely reported in his native France on Monday morning, with Liverpool supporters and football figures alike taking to social media to pay tribute to a legend:

Gerard Houllier RIP ?. Devastating news. — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) December 14, 2020

Gérard Houllier – one of the most important figures in French football history and one of the most important figures in Liverpool’s recent history. The man who instigated the 2001 treble and revitalised the club at a crucial, critical time. RIP boss. ? pic.twitter.com/3LEe1TPIK5 — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 14, 2020

This is devastating. A great man who did a wonderful job as Liverpool manager. RIP and sending my love to his family. https://t.co/Wqnpui4dZV — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 14, 2020

Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people. #RIPGerard — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2020

This has knocked me back this morning. Dreadful news. https://t.co/XW5jmO8Heh — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 14, 2020

Such sad news. A gentleman. https://t.co/pGnPJOM9jY — Michael Calvin (@CalvinBook) December 14, 2020

Gerard Houllier. RIP. Underrated, and a boss who won a magnificent treble in 2000-2001. #Houllier #RIP pic.twitter.com/tU0sL4TAbc — Nicky Allt (@NickyAllt) December 14, 2020

Single handedly dragged #LFC into the new millennium and helped throw off years of mediocrity by winning an amazing treble. Made some massively important signings. RIP #GerardHoullier — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) December 14, 2020

Very sorry to hear reports that Gerard Houllier has passed away aged 73. A man of great integrity and an excellent manager. — Matt Smith (@msmith850) December 14, 2020

I met Gérard Houllier in 2016 and had a very pleasant chat with him. He was a gentleman who adored the game. He will always be remembered for the 2001 treble and for modernising #LFC, but deserves credit for putting the building blocks in place for France's golden era. RIP. pic.twitter.com/H1baJm5r9m — amar singh (@amarjourno) December 14, 2020

Such sad news that Gerard Houllier has passed away.

He invited me into his home in Paris recently and was such a gentleman as we discussed his career in football.

He even set up a sightseeing tour for me. What a guy. RIP.#AVFC #LFC — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) December 14, 2020

Devastating news about Gerard Houllier. The man who modernised Liverpool Football Club and made them a genuine force again with the historic treble winning season. A lovely guy and a great coach. RIP Gerard. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 14, 2020

Rest in peace, Gerard. You’ll Never Walk Alone.