Alisson and Curtis Jones were rare positives in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, with too many well short of their best.

The Reds were strong favourites to get the better of the struggling Cottagers on Sunday, but they were poor all afternoon in west London.

Bobby Decordova-Reid fired Fulham into a deserved lead, and had it not been for Alisson, the Premier League champions would have been further behind at half-time.

Liverpool were only marginally better after the break and they equalised through Mohamed Salah, who fired home a penalty with the minutes ticking by.

A point was arguably more than the Reds deserved, as they blew the opportunity to go top of the table.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, NBC Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Alisson (7.0) was clear of his Liverpool teammates, earning the highest average rating.

Without the Brazilian’s influence, the Reds would likely have lost the game, with several key saves made against an impressive Fulham side.

TIA’s Henry Jackson thought Alisson showed why he is “the world’s best goalkeeper,” making everything he does look so easy.

Jones (6.6) was deemed Liverpool’s best outfield player, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half.

Ian Doyle of the Echo handed the 19-year-old an eight-out-of-10 rating, praising him for being “undeterred” after a tricky opening 45 minutes.

NBC Sport’s Joe Prince-Wright felt Jones “drove Liverpool on” after the interval, almost scoring the winner after a dazzling run through the midfield.

In third place was Fabinho (6.4), who could now be the Reds’ only available centre-back against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Jackson said he was “Liverpool’s best defender on the day,” highlighting “a number of well-timed tackles” as his biggest contributions.

It was a really poor afternoon for lowest-rated player Trent Alexander-Arnold (4.9), who did very little positive of note.

Doyle bemoaned the problems he faced up against Ademola Lookman, as well as his “disappointing” distribution going forward.

Liverpool now have three days to prepare for the Spurs game, as Jose Mourinho’s side head to Anfield for a top-of-the-table clash.