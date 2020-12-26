The world has endured a year like no other, but Jurgen Klopp has pointed to Liverpool making memories for fans as a positive amid the problems.

Postponements, the pandemic, no supporters and uncertainty – the Premier League has had a hugely difficult and strange 2020, mirroring to an extent the outside world which has ground to a halt in many places.

But while some may point to the irony of Liverpool ending their long wait for a title behind closed doors, the boss has a totally different perspective: it would have been an even worse year for fans if the league hadn’t been won.

Instead, the team created memories and brought relief to Reds all over the world.

“A special one, 100 per cent. People told me from time to time ‘oh you became champion in 2020 when nobody could celebrate’,” he told reporters ahead of the West Brom game.

“I saw it the other way around: imagine if the year had been like it was and we woulnd’t have been champion. Then the year would have been really rubbish!

“For me, we had some highlights in a very tricky year for the whole world. We set some highlights for our supporters, ourselves, our families. So it was a special year.”

As for Klopp himself, his reaction to the year is largely as you’d expect: he is taking the lessons life has given and will try to improve himself accordingly.

In addition, his hope for 2021 is typically selfless: improvements for all society and a wish for people to work harmoniously for the benefit of all.

“I got a lot of experiences I didn’t want to make in my life but I did and will use it, hopefully, and we created some memories I will never forget for sure, for good reason.

“That’s the year and I think never before in my life, at New Year’s Eve when you wish [other people] the best for the new year – never before it was so reasonable and serious when I say I really wish 2021 will be better for all of us than 2020 was!

“Maybe if we all wish the same only this one time, maybe we can produce some positive energy and it will help.”

Klopp and the club have continuously said that the title party, parade and celebrations will take place whenever they are finally possible – and, in the meantime, he’ll keep on ensuring we have a chance of making it a double celebration by retaining the title.

With fans in the ground this time, hopefully.