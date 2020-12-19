LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 19, 2020: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Crystal Palace 0-7 (seven) Liverpool – As it happened

The Reds travel to Crystal Palace for Saturday’s early kickoff. Can Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points? We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Jon Moss.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur; Schlupp, Zaha, Eze; Ayew

Subs: Butland, Dann, Tomkins, Ward, Mitchell, McCarthy, Riedewald, Townsend, Batshuayi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, R.Williams, N.Williams, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

