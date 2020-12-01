Liverpool host Ajax as the Champions League and a draw or win would see the Reds progress from the group stage. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler (GER).

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler (GER).

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Cain, Clarkson, Minamino, Origi, Firmino

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaasen, Gravenberch, Alvarez; Neres, Antony, Tadic

Subs: Stekelenburg, Scherpen, Ekkelenkamp, Klaiber, Timber, Labyad, Martinez, Promes, Traore, Huntelaar

