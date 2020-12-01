LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Sadio Mané of Liverpool and Perr Schuurs of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
Liverpool 1-0 Ajax – As it happened

Liverpool host Ajax as the Champions League and a draw or win would see the Reds progress from the group stage. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tobias Stieler (GER).

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Cain, Clarkson, Minamino, Origi, Firmino

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Klaasen, Gravenberch, Alvarez; Neres, Antony, Tadic

Subs: Stekelenburg, Scherpen, Ekkelenkamp, Klaiber, Timber, Labyad, Martinez, Promes, Traore, Huntelaar

Our coverage updates automatically below:

