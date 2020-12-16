LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (C) is challenged by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Mohamed Salah (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Follow the Reds’ Premier League action here

The Premier League‘s top two teams this season face off for the first time, it’s Liverpool vs. Tottenham at Anfield and we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Neco Williams

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Son, Kane

Subs: Hart, Reguilon, Winks, Rodon, Alli, Lucas Moura, Ndombele

Our coverage updates automatically below:

