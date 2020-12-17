Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham was thrillingly dramatic, with several Reds players producing exceptional performances.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted the Premier League leaders on Wednesday evening, with just goal difference separating the two teams.

Liverpool took the lead when Mohamed Salah‘s deflected shot looped into the net, but Son Heung-min equalised before half-time in a rare Spurs attack.

Both teams came close to winning it, with Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane coming close to nicking it for the hosts.

It was left to Roberto Firmino to deliver the knockout blow, bulleting home a 90th-minute header to send the 2,000 fans inside Anfield wild.

The Reds are now top of the table, pulling three points clear of Spurs, in what feels like a massive victory.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

There were two players who shared the highest average rating – Curtis Jones (8.2) and Firmino (8.2).

Jones was magnificent in the middle of the park, looking like a seasoned professional who has played in this Liverpool midfield for years.

TIA’s Henry Jackson gave the 19-year-old the Man of the Match award, saying he “gave Liverpool the guile that Henderson and Wijnaldum can occasionally lack.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt Jones was “so composed” and “excellent again,” as he continues to look a special young prospect.

Meanwhile, match-winner Firmino’s “thumping header” was hailed by the Independent‘s Karl Matchett, with Jackson joking that his “celebration was even better,” as he sprinted joyously to the Kop.

Another two players shared second place, with Fabinho (8.0) and Andy Robertson (8.0) both hugely impressive, playing a major part in Liverpool’s win.

Fabinho played seven accurate long balls and enjoyed a 94 percent pass completion rate, as highlighted by FotMob, as he looked like a world-class centre-back yet again.

Robertson was described as “defensively sound” by Doyle, and “aggressive and exciting” by Matchett, again looking every bit the world’s premier left-back.

Alisson (6.6) got the lowest average to sum up how dominant the outfield players were against Spurs – the Brazilian did little wrong all night.

Liverpool now have a quick turnaround, no doubt much to Klopp’s chagrin, as they head to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.