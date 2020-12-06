Liverpool 4-0 Wolves: Reds cruise to win as fans return to Anfield

Three different scorers, a cleansheet, and fans on the Kop to see Liverpool return to joint-top of the Premier League. A perfect Sunday night for the Reds.

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Premier League (11), Anfield

December 6, 2020

Goals

Salah 24′ (assist: Henderson)

Wijnaldum 58′ (assist: Henderson)

Matip 67′ (assist: Salah)

Semedo (OG) 78′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

There was a buzz pre-match, with Anfield hosting 2,000 supporters for the first time since in 270 days. Jurgen Klopp was beaming as he went to applaud the Kop pre-match, and the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone ringing out for the first time since the Reds were crowned champions was poignant.

Fans weren’t the only ones back at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk also in the stands for the first time since his knee operation.

Klopp made just one change, bringing in Roberto Firmino for former Wolves man Diogo Jota in attack.

Caoimhin Kelleher continued in goal, making his Premier League debut, and the young Irishman made a smart save to tip over Daniel Podence’s chipped effort early on.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring midway through the first half, taking advantage of a mistake by Conor Coady in attempting to read Jordan Henderson‘s ball over the defence.

Kelleher retained for Premier League debut; Klopp only makes one change

2,000 fans back at Anfield for first time in 270 days

Salah nets 9th league goal of season

Wijnaldum and Matip get their first goals of season

Reds remain joint-top of the league

The Kop was bouncing to the sound of the Bobby Firmino song and we all felt some normality returning to football. A time to forget the rest of the world.

Wolves were awarded a penalty shortly before half time for a challenge by Sadio Mane on Coady, but after a VAR intervention, referee Craig Pawson overruled his initial decision with Coady adjudged to have dived – although there was no booking for the Wolves defender.

A rare VAR call going in Liverpool’s favour. Maybe our luck is finally turning.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Sadio Mane, without a goal in his last seven appearances, had two chances early in the second half.

The first he created for himself from the edge of the box but was comfortably saved, then from a lovely set up by Andy Robertson which he placed wide.

The lead was doubled on the hour when Gini Wijnaldum found his international form to score his first goal of the season for the Reds.

Again it was Henderson who created the goal, playing in Wijnaldum and he confidently curled an effort from the edge of the box into the top corner in front of the Kop. Both goals created on the counter-attack.

And another player bagged his first of the season when Joel Matip headed in Salah’s perfect cross from a corner to make the game safe.

It made for a very comfortable last quarter of the game, and Liverpool confidently passed the ball around – playing in front of fans for the first time since being crowned champions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return from injury and he was straight back making assists, playing a lovely low ball in behind the defence for Mane. It looked like it was Mane’s goal but the final touch was off defender Nelson Semedo.

Naby Keita also made his return from injury, replacing Henderson for the last 10 minutes. The captain again was superb.

The win makes it 65 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield, and takes Liverpool back to joint-top of the league with Tottenham – who are the visitors to Anfield a week on Wednesday.

TIA Man of the Match: Jordan Henderson

Attendance: 2,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams (Alexander-Arnold 68′), Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Henderson (Keita 81′), Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino (Jota 73′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Minamino

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Dendoncker; Semedo, Moutinho, Neves (Silva 62′), Marcal; Traore, Neto, Podence (Ait-Nouri 71′)

Subs not used: Ruddy, Saiss, Kilman, Hoever, Vitinha

Next Match: Midtjylland (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, December 9, 5.55pm (GMT)