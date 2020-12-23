Liverpool close to deal for teenage defender before Brexit rules kick in

Liverpool are seeking to secure the signing of a 16-year-old centre-back from Celta Vigo before the new transfer restrictions come in due to Brexit on January 1.

Stefan Bajcetic is a target for both the Reds and rivals Man United, but widespread reports on Wednesday suggest the Merseysiders are confident of a deal and it could be announced imminently.

Reports initially emerged from Spain, before Merseyside-based journalists reported similarly.

Bajcetic has been at Celta’s academy for seven years and has made two appearances for their B team this season.

He would join up with Liverpool’s academy squad once the deal is finalised.

New post-Brexit rules place limits on signing of overseas players under the age of 21 and a ban on signing overseas players under 18 entirely.

Speaking earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp said: “Brexit, I still wait for the first advantage of it that somebody can tell me, what really improves after Brexit.

“It’s obviously not my thing to judge or say a lot, but as an interested person I just wait until the first really positive impact of Brexit will show up. Because so far, I don’t remember a lot, to be honest.

“The FA want to make sure clubs don’t sign too many players from other countries because they are afraid that not enough English talents will make their way.

“[But] if you look at the English youth national teams at the moment, they are in the top two or three in nearly all age groups with the way we did it before [the new restrictions on transfers].”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also had a bid accepted for 15-year-old England youth international from Birmingham City, Calum Scanlon.