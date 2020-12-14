Liverpool to play RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Liverpool have been drawn against RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, after emerging as winners of Group D ahead of Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland.

The Reds finished top of their group after winning four, drawing one and losing one of their games, ensuring they ended two points above second-placed Atalanta.

Their status as winners teed up RB Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach as their possible opponents in the first knockout stage.

And RB Leipzig are the side drawn against Liverpool for the last 16, following a draw in Nyon on Monday morning.

Leipzig will be at home in the first leg, with the Reds guaranteed an away second leg having gone into the draw as top seed.

Liverpool have never played Leipzig in their history, though the two clubs have met in the transfer market with Naby Keita joining in 2018, while ex-Reds youngster Peter Gulacsi is now Leipzig’s No. 1.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side reached the last 16 ahead of Man United, having beaten them 3-2 in their final group game to finish second in Group H.

They are currently third in the Bundesliga, level on points with second-placed Bayern Munich and only one behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, having conceded the fewest goals in the German top flight so far, with nine in 11 games.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Leipzig centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window.

The first legs of the Champions League last 16 will be spread over February 16, 17, 23 and 24, with the Anfield leg then due on March 9, 10, 16 or 17.

Champions League Last 16 Draw

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Man City

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs. LIVERPOOL

Porto vs. Juventus

Barcelona vs. PSG

Sevilla vs. Dortmund

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid