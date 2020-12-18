Sadio Mane can make it seven games in succession with a goal to his name against Crystal Palace as Liverpool aim to for a Christmas at the top for the third year in a row.

Mane has scored in six successive league games against Palace home and away.

He became only the 10th player to score in six Premier League games in a row against the same team and the second Liverpool player following Mo Salah against Bournemouth.

Mane has scored nine times in 12 games against Palace in his career with six goals coming in seven Liverpool appearances.

Along with Arsenal, Palace are the side he has scored most against for the Reds.

London Success

Last season Liverpool recorded their third successive league double over the Eagles, where a run of six league wins is a club record against the Londoners, scoring 15 and conceding five.

Won each of the last six at Selhurst Park in league and cup – a feat never achieved before by them against today’s opponents. They have scored at least twice in each visit.

The Reds have won six of their last eight league trips to the capital and have lost one of their last 13 in London in the top-flight.

Mo Salah has scored 25 goals against London opponents in 36 league appearances for Liverpool.

Landmark Occasion

Trent Alexander-Arnold could play his 150th game for the Reds in all competitions.

If selected, Naby Keita could play his 50th league game for Liverpool.

And if Liverpool avoid defeat today they will be guaranteed to lead the Premier League on Christmas Day for the third year in succession.

Familiar Red Faces

Martin Kelly played 62 times for the Reds during his time at Anfield, scoring once.

Christian Benteke will miss this game following his red card at West Ham in midweek. He had scored three times in his last three games for Palace. He played 42 times for Liverpool in his one season at Anfield, scoring 10 times.

Mamadou Sakho played 80 times for the Reds in all competitions, scoring three times.

Nathaniel Clyne is back with Palace eight years after he left the Eagles to join Southampton. He played 103 times for Liverpool in league and cup from 2015-20, scoring twice.

Roy Hodgson has faced Liverpool 15 times as a manager, winning three, drawing four and losing eight while in charge of Blackburn, Fulham, West Brom and Palace. His last win came when he steered West Brom to a 1-0 victory at Anfield in April 2012.

As Liverpool manager from July 2010 – January 2011 he won 13 and lost 10 of 31 games in charge in all meetings.

Unsettled at Home

They have won two of their six home league games scoring eight times and conceding seven. Taking last season into account they have won two of their last 10 at Selhurst Park.

They have earned eight points at home – two points fewer than they have won on the road.

Their only top-flight clean sheet came on the opening day of the campaign in the 1-0 win over Southampton.

Of Wilfried Zaha’s last 21 Premier League goals only six have come at Selhurst Park.

Palace are now unbeaten in their last three games for the first time this season.

And their 3-1 league victories home and away during the 2014/15 league campaign are the Eagles record wins over Liverpool.

Man in the Middle

Jon Moss (Yorkshire) – Has refereed meetings between the clubs on three occasions. Palace have won two, including their 3-1 victory over the Reds at Selhurst in November 2014.

This Season’s Scorers

Crystal Palace: Zaha 7, Benteke 3, J. Ayew 1, Dann 1, Eze 1, Kouyate 1, Riedewald 1, Schlupp 1, Townsend 1, own goals 2.

Liverpool: Salah 14, Jota 9, Mané 5, Firmino 3, Jones 3, Minamino 3, Grujic 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1, Wijnaldum 1, own goals 3.

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).