HERNING, DENMARK - Wednesday, December 9, 2020: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Midtjylland and Liverpool FC at the Herning Arena. (Pic by Lars Møller/Propaganda)
Midtjylland vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Champions League clash here

Liverpool travel to Denmark knowing they’ve already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group D winners. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the MCH Arena is 5.55pm (UK), the referee is Francois Letexier (FRA).

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Midtjylland: Hasen; Cools, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Evander, Cajuste; Dreyer, Mabil, Kaba

Subs: Ottesen, Thorsen, Anderson, Andersson, Dyhr, Hoegh, Isaksen, Madsen, Pfeiffer, Sery, Sisto, Vibe

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, R. Williams, Fabinho, Tsimikas; Clarkson, Keita, Minamino; Jota, Origi, Salah

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, N.Williams, Koumetio, Matip, Robertson, Cain, Henderson, Jones, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

