Mohamed Salah has surpassed Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League, with the striker also setting another record on the night.

The Egyptian King netted in the first minute of Wednesday night’s clash with Midtjylland, bundling home on the run to give the Reds a perfect start.

It was a significant goal for Salah, who continues to break records in a remarkable career on Merseyside, with it being his 22nd in 39 appearances in the Champions League.

That sees him move ahead of Gerrard as the club’s all-time leading scorer in the competition, which began in 1992 having been renamed from the European Cup.

Gerrard scored 21 in 73 outings, with Salah’s feat made even more impressive as he has broken the record in 34 fewer games – albeit, the No. 11 plays in a much more attacking role than the club’s legendary former captain.

Sadio Mane (17 in 37) and Roberto Firmino (15 in 38) are third and fourth, respectively, which highlights the quality of Liverpool’s current forwards.

Dirk Kuyt (12 in 40) rounds off the top five, with Peter Crouch (11 in 30) and Luis Garcia (10 in 31) the only other players to net more than 10 for the club in the Champions League.

Salah’s record is better than that of Michael Owen, Fernando Torres and Robbie Fowler combined, with the trio netting a total of 20 in 52 games.

Not only is the 28-year-old now the Reds’ most-accomplished Champions League goalscorer, but with his strike clocking at 55 seconds, it also stands as Liverpool’s fastest-ever goal in the competition.

An incredible player, who will be even more revered in the years to come.