Liverpool sit clear at the top of the table after Roberto Firmino headed home a later winner in a 2-1 win over Tottenham, and fans were delighted.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Premier League (13), Anfield

December 16, 2020

Goals: Salah 26′, Firmino 90′; Son 33′

It was a top of the table clash, where victory would promise a spot clear at the summit and Liverpool a win did just that with a three-point buffer now in the Reds’ favour.

The opening half was dominated by Jurgen Klopp’s men as they dazzled both on and off the ball and finally made it count through Mohamed Salah, with his deflected shot looping over a hapless Hugo Lloris.

Heung-min Son would equalise against the run of play on the counter in their first attack of the half as a flurry of Liverpool chances went straight down the throat of the ‘keeper.

Spurs had the ascendancy in the early exchanges of the second and Liverpool had the upright to thank before the Reds started to pepper Lloris’ goal but remained without the clinical finish.

That was until Roberto Firmino thumped a header into the top corner of the net with only minutes remaining to sink Mourinho’s side at the death.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Bobby’s stunning header had Reds singing his praises…

BEST IN THE WORLD IS BOBBY FIRMINOOOOOO!!! — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 16, 2020

Oh Bobby my precious my love — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) December 16, 2020

GET IN THERE! Fully deserved, what a performance. When Firmino celebrates like that, you know how much it means to him. Massive. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 16, 2020

“What a fucking header! You beauty Si Senor!” – Draexnael on the forums.

BOBBBYYYY ???????? — forzathereds (@forzathereds) December 16, 2020

ICE IN HIS VEINS. ROBERTO FIRMINO. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 16, 2020

Adulation continued to come the way of Jones…

Curtis Jones in that first half. Completed more passes (62) than anyone else on the pitch. 93% passing accuracy. Only Andy Robertson has touched the ball more often. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 16, 2020

Curtis Jones is absolutely mustard. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 16, 2020

Jones in the second half; just wow. Took control of it. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 16, 2020

What a team. And how Gerard would have loved – and recognised – the scouser wearing number 17. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) December 16, 2020

Curtis Jones is 19 years old. Lad has the world at his feet. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) December 16, 2020

And there was plenty of love to go around with that team performance…

Fabinho and Wijnaldum my joint Men of the Match. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 16, 2020

If the performances of Rhys and Curtis have taught us anything, it's that we should be calmer about kids coming through in emergencies. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) December 16, 2020

“Our boys played their best match of the season. Start to finish.” – Neukölln on the forums.

How good is Fabinho. Reads the game so well. Defends in open spaces better than anyone — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 16, 2020

Rhys Williams – absolute rock!!! Won everything in the air! Brilliant performance! — Karl (@KarlThyer) December 16, 2020

Massive win that. Really pleased for Bobby but MOTM has to be Rhys Williams. What. A. Performance from the young lad — Dan Holland (@danhollandlfc) December 16, 2020

Honestly, I thought every one of the lads were boss tonight. Great performances all over the pitch and a huge three points. Klopp will be absolutely made up with that performance, bet he’s proper buzzing. — The Liverpool Way ??? (@theliverpoolway) December 16, 2020

Consistency wasn’t a part of the plan for referee Anthony Taylor…

This ref can fuck right off — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) December 16, 2020

No issues with the equaliser. If there's a gripe to be had with the officiating (possible handball aside), it's Taylor's general positioning when #lfc are in possession on the left hand side. He *should* be on the left, but where he stands he's been blocking passing angles. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) December 16, 2020

Never seen a defensive midfielder block passing lanes anything like as well as Anthony Taylor is managing tonight. Like prime Claude Makelélé is reffing the game ffs. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) December 16, 2020

Tired of Anthony Taylor's BS. https://t.co/IrH1CJltyJ — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 16, 2020

Anthony Taylor with what can only be described as an extremely Wytenshawe performance in the first-half. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 16, 2020

Anthony Taylor needs to get himself to Barnard Castle and get those eyes tested — sketchgraphics.etsy.com (@Shannxo) December 16, 2020

And it was a display of champions as the Reds continue to stand up to the test…

That’s why we’re champions. Safe journey home, Jose. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 16, 2020

Mentality monsters — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) December 16, 2020

Massive. Massive win. That’s what Firmino can bring to a side. Bullet header, would have taken anything to the face to direct that on target. Battling performance from the Brazilian, and the team. Liverpool, top the league. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 16, 2020

What a moment. What a performance. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 16, 2020

THAT is how champions play ? — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) December 16, 2020

No centre-backs. Eight injured players. Same team that played three days ago bar one and they play like that. What a team. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) December 16, 2020

? We're top and they don't like it… ? Gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/8enxEtHlOb — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 16, 2020