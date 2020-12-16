This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“That’s why we’re champions” – Fans react as Liverpool go top with win over Spurs

Liverpool sit clear at the top of the table after Roberto Firmino headed home a later winner in a 2-1 win over Tottenham, and fans were delighted.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Premier League (13), Anfield
December 16, 2020

Goals: Salah 26′, Firmino 90′; Son 33′

It was a top of the table clash, where victory would promise a spot clear at the summit and Liverpool a win did just that with a three-point buffer now in the Reds’ favour.

The opening half was dominated by Jurgen Klopp’s men as they dazzled both on and off the ball and finally made it count through Mohamed Salah, with his deflected shot looping over a hapless Hugo Lloris.

Heung-min Son would equalise against the run of play on the counter in their first attack of the half as a flurry of Liverpool chances went straight down the throat of the ‘keeper.

Spurs had the ascendancy in the early exchanges of the second and Liverpool had the upright to thank before the Reds started to pepper Lloris’ goal but remained without the clinical finish.

That was until Roberto Firmino thumped a header into the top corner of the net with only minutes remaining to sink Mourinho’s side at the death.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Bobby’s stunning header had Reds singing his praises…

“What a fucking header! You beauty Si Senor!”

Draexnael on the forums.

 

Adulation continued to come the way of Jones…

 

And there was plenty of love to go around with that team performance…

“Our boys played their best match of the season. Start to finish.”

Neukölln on the forums.

 

Consistency wasn’t a part of the plan for referee Anthony Taylor…

 

And it was a display of champions as the Reds continue to stand up to the test…
