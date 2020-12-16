This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The best photos as Liverpool beat Tottenham to go top of Premier League

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 in a dramatic Anfield encounter, in what could be such a vital win come the end of the season.

The Reds hosted the Premier League leaders on Wednesday evening, with Jose Mourinho’s side only clear of the champions on goal difference.

On a night when the late Gerard Houllier was remembered by the 2,000 fans inside Anfield, Liverpool cooked up a win dripping with the drama of Everton away under the Frenchman back in 2001.

Banners were out in force before kickoff in tribute to Houllier, following his extremely sad passing at the age of 73 on Sunday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool supporters' tribute to former manager Gérard Houllier who passed away earlier in the week pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The players also remembered the former Liverpool manager, partaking in a minute’s applause…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players pay tribute to former Liverpool manager Gérard Houllier who passed away earlier in the week, before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was Mohamed Salah who gave the Reds the lead in the first half, finding the net in rather fluky fashion, as the ball looped past Hugo Lloris.

The Egyptian was subsequently congratulated by the magnificent Curtis Jones

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after scoring the first goal with team-mate Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Premier League debutant Rhys Williams was also hugely impressive, as he managed to keep Son Heung-min quiet for much of the game.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's Rhys Williams (R) holds off Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was Son who equalised for Spurs, however, pouncing on the counter-attack, before a dramatic, quality-laden second half unfolded.

With a draw looking nailed-on, Roberto Firmino rose highest to power home a header in the 90th minute, in what will go down as a memorable late Anfield winner.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the winning second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Instead of his usual eccentric celebration, Firmino went wild with joy, racing to the Kop end to bask in the glory in front of the supporters.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Peter Powell/PA Wire/PA Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Once the final whistle blew, there were scenes of further happiness, as the likes of Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Klopp all showed their delight at what was a massive win.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Curtis Jones at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was fantastic performance from Liverpool, and a thrilling game, with attention now turning to Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

“The Reds are top of the league….”
