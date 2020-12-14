NYON, SWITZERLAND - Monday, December 14, 2020: UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti draws out RB Leipzig, to face Liverpool FC, during the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football. (Photo Handout/UEFA)
“Two clubs shaped in part by Houllier” – Fans react as Liverpool draw Leipzig in Champions League

Liverpool can prepare for a first-ever clash in the Champions League last 16, having been drawn against Bundesliga challengers RB Leipzig after winning Group G.

The Reds were faced with two legs against any of Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach, with Julian Nagelsmann’s plucked out of the pot in Nyom.

With the first leg to be held at the Red Bull Arena on February 16/17/23/24, it will be the first meeting between the two sides in history, despite regular links of late in the transfer market.

On the morning that news of Gerard Houllier’s sad passing was announced, it can be seen as fateful that two clubs that the legendary Frenchman played a big role for are paired off with each other.

Houllier served as manager at Liverpool for six years between 1998 and 2004, and from 2012 until his death he was head of global football at Red Bull, the ownership group in charge of Leipzig.

That was the point of focus for many Reds fans as they reacted to the draw, with it certainly a poignant reminder of Houllier’s legacy.

 

Houllier’s influence on Liverpool and Leipzig was hailed…

 

Others looked toward a “fascinating” tie that pits Klopp against another German club…

 

And some pointed out the impact of the draw on Liverpool’s rumoured transfer plans…
