Liverpool were outrageously good in their 7-0 annihilation of Crystal Palace on Saturday, outlining their title credentials in emphatic fashion.



Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Premier League (14), Anfield

December 19, 2020

Goals: Minamino 3′, Mane 35′, Firmino 44′ & 68′, Henderson 52′, Salah 81′ & 84′

The Reds made the trip to Selhurst Park, aiming to kick on from the memorable late victory at home to Tottenham in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes to the starting lineup that got the better of the north Londoners, with Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino coming in.

It was Minamino who opened the scoring, showing composure in front of goal, before firing a well-taken effort past Vicente Guaita.

Sadio Mane then doubled Liverpool’s advantage against the run of play, turning superbly and finished in devastating fashion.

The Reds’ goals kept getting better, with Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson linking to beautiful effect, leading to the former finishing past Guaita with the outside of his foot.

Klopp’s men started the second half equally impressively and Jordan Henderson bent a stunning strike into the far corner to make it 4-0.

The goals just kept on coming, with back-in-form Firmino dinking an effort into the net, before substitute Mohamed Salah added a brace, completing the scoring with another wonderful effort.

It was a stunning display from the champions, who rode their luck for a short while, but put together a finishing clinic against the beleaguered Eagles.

The whole of the league will look at this result and take notice, with Liverpool achieving it without numerous key man still.

The Reds now have an eight-day break to look forward to, before hosting West Brom on December 27.