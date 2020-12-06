Liverpool produced a scintillating performance against Wolves on Sunday evening, romping to a 4-0 win in the Premier League at Anfield.



Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Premier League (11), Anfield

December 6, 2020

Goals: Salah 24′, Wijnaldum 58′, Matip 67, Semedo (OG) 78′

It was a special night at Anfield, as 2,000 supporters were finally let back in to the Reds’ world-famous ground.

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions faced a challenging assignment, as a dangerous Wolves side stood between them and a return to second place in the table.

The visitors arguably made the more confident start, with the electric Adama Traore causing problems on the counter-attack.

Liverpool grew into the game, however, and they took the lead through Mohamed Salah, who pounced on former Reds’ academy product Conor Coady, firing past Rui Patricio.

Wolve were given a penalty after Sadio Mane was adjudged to have fouled Coady, only for VAR for correctly reverse the decision.

From that point on, Liverpool were sensational, pulling away from their opponents during a memorable second half.

Gini Wijnaldum curled home superbly to put the Reds 2-0 up, before Joel Matip headed home a rare goal from Salah’s inch-perfect cross.

Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold then sent in an unplayable cross, eventually leading to Nelson Semedo turning the ball into his own net.

It was a masterclass from the Premier League champions, who couldn’t have played better after the long-awaited return of supporters.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland, with its dead-rubber nature allowing Klopp to rest key men.