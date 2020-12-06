LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (2nd from R) celebrates after scoring the fourth goal with team-mates Curtis Jones (L) and Mohamed Salah (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Video: Watch the goals and highlights from Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Liverpool produced a scintillating performance against Wolves on Sunday evening, romping to a 4-0 win in the Premier League at Anfield.


Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Premier League (11), Anfield
December 6, 2020

Goals: Salah 24′, Wijnaldum 58′, Matip 67, Semedo (OG) 78′

It was a special night at Anfield, as 2,000 supporters were finally let back in to the Reds’ world-famous ground.

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions faced a challenging assignment, as a dangerous Wolves side stood between them and a return to second place in the table.

The visitors arguably made the more confident start, with the electric Adama Traore causing problems on the counter-attack.

Liverpool grew into the game, however, and they took the lead through Mohamed Salah, who pounced on former Reds’ academy product Conor Coady, firing past Rui Patricio.

Wolve were given a penalty after Sadio Mane was adjudged to have fouled Coady, only for VAR for correctly reverse the decision.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Liverpool's Joel Matip (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From that point on, Liverpool were sensational, pulling away from their opponents during a memorable second half.

Gini Wijnaldum curled home superbly to put the Reds 2-0 up, before Joel Matip headed home a rare goal from Salah’s inch-perfect cross.

Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold then sent in an unplayable cross, eventually leading to Nelson Semedo turning the ball into his own net.

It was a masterclass from the Premier League champions, who couldn’t have played better after the long-awaited return of supporters.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland, with its dead-rubber nature allowing Klopp to rest key men.
