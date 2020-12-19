Liverpool are out to ensure they are on top of the table on Christmas Day with a win at Crystal Palace today. Here’s how to watch the early 12.30pm (GMT) kickoff on TV live around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side make the trip to the capital off the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Tottenham in midweek, one which sees them sit clear at the top of the table.

It is a gap which can be extended to six points, at least temporarily, with a win today which would guarantee a third successive year at the summit of the Premier League table at Christmas.

After London was placed in Tier 2, the game will be played behind-closed-doors as Liverpool remain just one of four topflight clubs able to open the gates to fans.

It will no doubt prove a tricky contest, as always, but the Reds have a favourable recent record against the Eagles having won the last six meetings with an aggregate scoreline of 15-5.

So will Klopp’s men provide a welcome early Christmas present today with a win?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT)—or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Sport Austria 1, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SportKlub 1 Serbia, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Canal+ France, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, MaxTV Go, Astro Supersport, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 107, mio Stadium 108, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO, K+PM

You can follow all the action this afternoon and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.