NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 30, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“We would have ‘found a way’ to win last season” – Fans react to Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool could only draw 0-0 at Newcastle on Wednesday evening, as they dropped further points in the Premier League title race.

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League (16), St James’ Park
December 30, 2020

Jurgen Klopp‘s men knew victory would send them five points clear at the top of the table, as they made the trip to St James’ Park.

It was to be another curiously flat showing from the Reds, however, as they never got going against the Magpies.

Mohamed Salah missed an excellent chance in either half, and some desperate Newcastle defending was also on show, but Liverpool couldn’t find a way through.

In the end, the champions had to settle for a draw, meaning they are now only three points ahead of Man United, who have a game in hand.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There was lots of frustration after the final whistle…

“Very poor again. No conviction or drive going forward.”

Tony Goodley on Facebook.

“Very unlucky tonight. Had chances in the second half but it would not go in.”

Mascot on the forums.

 

The midfield was horribly one-dimensional…

“Hendo and Milner together against defending team. Nice one.”

Tommy Ly on Facebook.

“Jones needs a spell on the bench.”

StevieG08 on the forums.

 

Thiago was promising when he came on…

“Only positive out of that game was thiago coming on.”

Shaun Hannon on Facebook.

Thiago done more in 3 mins than the starting midfield three could manage in 70.”

GoneKloppo on the forums.

 

The Reds are still top at the end of the year, though…

“16 matches – 9 wins – 5 clean sheets – 6 draws – 1 loss! YNWA”

Euwyne Parker on Facebook.

“All is not lost. We’re still top and hope this is our minor blimp for the season.”

jabu on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
