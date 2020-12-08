Jurgen Klopp has commended Liverpool’s host of youngsters for seizing their opportunity as the Reds “would have been lost” without them.

The boss is known for his willingness to blood youngsters into his first team, placing his confidence in their ability to play a role for the team no matter how big or small.

So far this season, Klopp’s hand has been forced across a number of departments as the Reds have been besieged by injuries to key pillars.

And while a sense of trepidation may have existed for some of the Reds faithful as to how their absences would be covered, the club’s youth have more than stood up to the task.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the latest to earn his debut in both the Champions League and Premier League, joining Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips who enjoyed similar experiences in respective competitions.

The trio, in addition to Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, have grown in importance as the season has progressed and Klopp praised his young contingent for taking their chance.

“It is [impressive]. I don’t have to say it any different, we had some problems injury wise, that’s clear. We lost top, top, top, top-class players to injury and, of course, one door closes and another opens up,” Klopp said.

“But then you still need the right kids or players to use the chance. We can really go through all of them.

“What Rhys Williams did so far in the Champions League is exceptional, what Nat Phillips did when he played in the Premier League was absolutely exceptional, Neco two really good games in a row, especially the last one.

“Curtis plays like he already played 10 years for us, Kweev was always a talent now he got the chance to show that on the big stage, used the opportunity, nice for him.

“Without them, we would have been lost, to be honest. Thank god it worked out.

“The biggest part is obviously that they really are ready for it. They are the biggest reason for it, but Vitor Matos and Pep Lijnders are really close to that group before they join us so they were really well prepared.

“That’s good and that’s why we could use them in the way we used them.”

Between them, Jones, Rhys Williams, Kelleher, Neco Williams and Phillips have combined for a total of 36 games this season, and with their stars continuing to shine there is no doubt more opportunities lie in wait as they continue to seize the moment.