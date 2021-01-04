NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 30, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Southampton: Thiago starts & Hendo in defence

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his side for the clash at Southampton, with Thiago making his first start for the Reds since October.

It’s another matchday on the road for Liverpool as they look to start 2021 on a winning note against a Saints outfit who currently sit seven points behind in ninth place in the table.

After two disappointing draws in succession, the Reds must respond as clubs continue to breathe down their neck and claw back the early buffer they had established.

It is a must-win encounter for Klopp’s side and a victory will see them make history as they look to add to their three consecutive wins to make it four in a row at Southampton for the first time.

Alisson remains on vigil between the sticks with Fabinho joined by fellow midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson at centre-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, meanwhile, remain on their respective flanks – in what could potentially be a 3-4-3 formation with Gini Wijnaldum acting as a centre-half.

If not, the Dutchman will be joined by Thiago and ex-Saint Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle of the park in an exciting combination.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane complete the XI as they once again lead the line for the third game on the bounce.

And the boss has a healthy complement of players to turn to on the bench including James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, N. Williams, R. Williams, Phillips, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments