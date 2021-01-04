Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his side for the clash at Southampton, with Thiago making his first start for the Reds since October.

It’s another matchday on the road for Liverpool as they look to start 2021 on a winning note against a Saints outfit who currently sit seven points behind in ninth place in the table.

After two disappointing draws in succession, the Reds must respond as clubs continue to breathe down their neck and claw back the early buffer they had established.

It is a must-win encounter for Klopp’s side and a victory will see them make history as they look to add to their three consecutive wins to make it four in a row at Southampton for the first time.

Alisson remains on vigil between the sticks with Fabinho joined by fellow midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson at centre-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, meanwhile, remain on their respective flanks – in what could potentially be a 3-4-3 formation with Gini Wijnaldum acting as a centre-half.

If not, the Dutchman will be joined by Thiago and ex-Saint Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle of the park in an exciting combination.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane complete the XI as they once again lead the line for the third game on the bounce.

And the boss has a healthy complement of players to turn to on the bench including James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, N. Williams, R. Williams, Phillips, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi