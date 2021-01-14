Liverpool’s fourth round FA Cup tie against Man United at Old Trafford will be played on the evening of Sunday, January 24.

The Reds secured their passage to the fourth round with a win over an Aston Villa youth team after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the first-team.

It represented the fifth time a Jurgen Klopp side has reached this stage of the competition, where they were once again paired with Premier League opposition.

In a predictable draw based on Liverpool’s past luck, they are to play Man United at Old Trafford on January 24, with kickoff scheduled for 5pm (GMT).

The match is to be broadcast live on BBC One.

The clash comes three days after the Reds host Burnley in the top-flight and four days prior to the trip to north London to meet Tottenham.

The game will be one of seven played in the month of January for the Klopp’s men, where a win against United would set up another seven-game month in February.

With the fifth round to be played against either West Ham or Doncaster Rovers during the midweek of February 9/10.

The FA Cup clash represents the second time in just seven days that Liverpool and United will have met, following on from the league meeting at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Fixture List for January & February

* All times GMT