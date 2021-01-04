Music legend Gerry Marsden, who became most well-known as singer of Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, passed away on Sunday after a short illness, aged 78.

As singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Marsden became an icon of the Merseybeat movement, with their chart-topping rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone followed by another hit, Ferry Cross The Mersey.

You’ll Never Walk Alone became the anthem of Marsden’s boyhood club, and he performed it on a number of occasions at Anfield, including one of the most cherished occasions at Ronnie Moran’s testimonial in 2000.

Awarded an MBE in 2003 for his charitable support of the Hillsborough families, Marsden was a bona fide legend on Merseyside.

It came with sadness, therefore, that his family announced on Sunday that the 78-year-old had passed away after a short battle with a heart infection, with the club “deeply saddened” as they released a statement soon after.

Gerry's voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special

Marsden’s passing has had a deep impact on those linked with Liverpool, and this was evident as many took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute.

This included a number of Liverpool legends…

Saddened to hear the news of Gerry Marsden’s passing today. You’ll Never Walk Alone is an integral part of Liverpool Football Club, and never more so than now. RIP Gerry, our thoughts are with Pauline and his family. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (?) (@kennethdalglish) January 3, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of the legend that is Gerry Marsden,he and his Anthem will be forever in our hearts. YNWA Gerry — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) January 3, 2021

Met Gerry a few times, a Liverpool legend and singer of the best anthem I've ever heard…. enjoy the golden sky . #ripgerry #ynwa — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 3, 2021

RIP Gerry Marsden!What a lovely bloke I was lucky to meet!zHe may have passed away but His voice will live on forever at Anfield !He will never walk alone!YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 3, 2021

All my condolences a family of Gerry. Everyone will miss you. Rest In Peace #YNWA pic.twitter.com/t4pyCHksHL — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) January 3, 2021

I'm beyond distraught. Gerry Marsden has been a Huge part of Liverpool, the club and the City, for 60 years. He was a lovely man who won't ever be forgotten in this city. R. I. P. Gerry — @voiceofanfield (@VoiceOfAnfield) January 3, 2021

And musicians including Beatles pair Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr…

Gerry was a mate from our early days in Liverpool. He and his group were our biggest rivals on the local scene. His unforgettable performances of You’ll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Cross the Mersey remain in many people’s hearts as reminders of a joyful time in British music… pic.twitter.com/t1COAIwZVM — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 3, 2021

My sympathies go to his wife Pauline and family. See ya, Gerry. I’ll always remember you with a smile. – Paul — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 3, 2021

God bless Jerry marsden peace and love to all his family. ?????? — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) January 3, 2021

RIP Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers the second most popular band in Liverpool and the band that helped manifest their magical mystical city for us teenage devotees with their classic Ferry Cross The Mersey. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 4, 2021

Devastated to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden earlier today. The word legend is often overused but Gerry was not only a legend, but also a very good friend of The Cavern. pic.twitter.com/74HQZP4gio — The Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) January 3, 2021

I was saddened by Gerry Marsden’s passing. His voice will always lead the way at Anfield, in times of celebration or lament. YNWA. He (and his brother, Freddie) wrote some great tunes. Here is my favourite: https://t.co/xjZl61XOpv My condolences to his friends and family. ? pic.twitter.com/Q6zumRmMSG — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) January 3, 2021

Clubs who use YNWA as an anthem, and others who simply admired Marsden’s work…

Rest In Peace, Gerry Marsden. Your words will forever live on in Dortmund, You’ll Never Walk Alone ? pic.twitter.com/oZckTh7vYB — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 3, 2021

Everyone at #CelticFC sends their deepest condolences to the family & friends of Gerry Marsden. Gerry’s famous lyrics will live on at Celtic Park forever. You’ll Never Walk Alone ?? https://t.co/JlNIVglFO1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 3, 2021

Gerry and The Pacemaker star, Gerry Marsden passes away at the age of 78. We'll never forget your words Gerry,

You'll Never Walk Alone! ??#YNWA pic.twitter.com/jftHLaxuQK — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) January 3, 2021

We join the rest of Merseyside in sharing deep sadness at the death of one of Liverpool’s loveliest scousers and truly great voices, Gerry Marsden. Rest in Peace, Gerry. ? — Everton (@Everton) January 3, 2021

? | We are devastated to learn of the passing of Gerry Marsden who – having formed The Crowd band – raised vital funds for charity following the Valley Parade Fire Disaster. ??? | The thoughts of all at #BCAFC are with those closest to him – at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vUBETyrR0Q — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) January 3, 2021

And a host of other scousers, including ex-Liverpool CEO Peter Moore…

Tragic news this morning. We have lost one of the most treasured members of the ?@LFC? family. We were honoured to welcome Gerry to Anfield in 2018, and he rewarded us by singing YNWA just before kick off. #RIPGerry pic.twitter.com/YLGUnuJCRz — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) January 3, 2021

I first met Gerry Marsden in 1992 when he came to show support for a charity cycle ride I did. He was always a gentleman and kind with his talent and his time. He leaves a brilliant catalogue of songs and an anthem that will out live us all . RIP Gerry YNWA ?? pic.twitter.com/p3q1bXnq12 — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) January 3, 2021

Sad news about Gerry Marsden. A voice of the city of Liverpool. Rest in peace Gerry. You'll never walk alone x pic.twitter.com/kKNr00KO4Y — Jamie Webster (@JamieWebster94) January 3, 2021

Grandads testimonial in 2000, him and Gerry singing you’ll never walk alone with a young me stirring at the kop #RIPGerry pic.twitter.com/YgjmOYK9P9 — David Moran (@DaveMoran89) January 3, 2021

Marsden’s legacy will live on at Liverpool in the form of his biggest hit, and his recent passing ensures that the first You’ll Never Walk Alone sung by a full Anfield again will be an emotional moment.

RIP, Gerry. YNWA.