LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2010: Liverpool supporter and singer Gerry Marsden sings "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the Premiership match against Blackburn Rovers at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Enjoy the golden sky” – Liverpool legends pay tribute to the late Gerry Marsden

Music legend Gerry Marsden, who became most well-known as singer of Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, passed away on Sunday after a short illness, aged 78.

As singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Marsden became an icon of the Merseybeat movement, with their chart-topping rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone followed by another hit, Ferry Cross The Mersey.

You’ll Never Walk Alone became the anthem of Marsden’s boyhood club, and he performed it on a number of occasions at Anfield, including one of the most cherished occasions at Ronnie Moran’s testimonial in 2000.

Awarded an MBE in 2003 for his charitable support of the Hillsborough families, Marsden was a bona fide legend on Merseyside.

It came with sadness, therefore, that his family announced on Sunday that the 78-year-old had passed away after a short battle with a heart infection, with the club “deeply saddened” as they released a statement soon after.

Marsden’s passing has had a deep impact on those linked with Liverpool, and this was evident as many took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute.

 

This included a number of Liverpool legends…

 

And musicians including Beatles pair Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr…

 

Clubs who use YNWA as an anthem, and others who simply admired Marsden’s work…

 

And a host of other scousers, including ex-Liverpool CEO Peter Moore…

Marsden’s legacy will live on at Liverpool in the form of his biggest hit, and his recent passing ensures that the first You’ll Never Walk Alone sung by a full Anfield again will be an emotional moment.

RIP, Gerry. YNWA.
