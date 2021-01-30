Fabinho “could” be back in time for Man City‘s visit in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the Brazilian’s minor injury.

The No. 3 was one of Liverpool’s latest centre-back setbacks after he was ruled out of the win at Tottenham with a “minor muscle issue,” leaving Jordan Henderson to step into his position.

The injury is Fabinho‘s second of the season after a hamstring complaint earlier in the campaign saw him miss a total of three games.

With injuries at the heart of the defence having plagued the Reds all season-long, Fabinho‘s absence in midweek was compounded by Joel Matip suffering ankle ligament damage, which the hope is now that it is now as serious as first feared.

But it has led to increased calls for movement in the window as Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are elevated in the pecking order alongside Henderson once more, where the Reds will hope to be able to call upon Fabinho in the all-important clash against Man City.

“Minor issues nowadays are at least three games, it depends on the week as it could be four games as well,” Klopp explained to reporters in regards to Fabinho‘s return.

“We have to see, I think the game where Fab could be back is City.”

Liverpool host Man City on February 7, which is merely eight days away and in that time the Reds will have played both West Ham and Brighton in the top-flight.

It is arguably the best-case scenario and should he miss that return marker, he would be looking at the trip to Leicester for his return the following week.

At the 20-game marker, City sit seven points ahead of the Reds and three points in this fixture could prove a turning point heading into the final turn of the 2020/21 campaign.

In the meantime, Liverpool will have to make do with their makeshift defence and it remains to be seen whether a new arrival will be secured before the deadline on February 1 to ease such concerns.

Elsewhere, Klopp will remain with Diogo Jota for the time being while Naby Keita “is close, but not close enough” for a return to action after missing the last eight games.