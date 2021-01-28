Fabinho injury: Klopp coy on minor muscle issue

The issue which enforced Fabinho‘s absence at Tottenham came from “nothing” according to Jurgen Klopp, with the manager coy on the details pre-match.

The Reds’ centre-back woes and merry-go-round continued ahead of their decisive trip to Tottenham on Thursday evening, with Fabinho an enforced absentee.

There had been cause for concern hours before the clash after the Brazillian was not seen training with the team at Leyton Orient’s ground.

And once the teamsheet was released prior to kickoff, it was confirmed that Fabinho had not been named in the squad due to what the club cited as a “minor muscle issue.”

It ensured Jordan Henderson was to start at the heart of defence once more alongside the returning Joel Matip in the 11th different starting partnership in the Premier League this season.

It is yet another blow ahead of a gruelling and all-important fixture list, and Klopp spoke of the No. 3’s injury with BT Sport ahead of kickoff.

“It was nothing, he just felt something [in training] and we had to take him out and now he’s out,” Klopp explained.

“It was not a challenge, intense or anything, just how things happen.”

The untimely injury blow will undoubtedly see calls for a late dip into the January market intensify, but so far Klopp and Co. have remained steadfast in moving on with what they currently have.

It leaves Matip, who continues to his season stop and start with injury, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips as the ‘specialist’ options.

Henderson’s all-important pace and experience has been preferred of late, however. But if an addition isn’t made it would not be surprising to see Klopp seek another creative solution irrespective of how long Fabinho is sidelined.

Let’s hope it isn’t long and that Klopp can divulge more information in his post-match press conference.