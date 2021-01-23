Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has opened up on his battle with depression in recent years, and has been met with waves of support from his former team-mates.

It has been a difficult time for Ibe since leaving Liverpool for Bournemouth in 2016, with hit-and-miss form on the pitch clouded by a number of problematic incidents off it.

Until recently, the 25-year-old was the subject of an internal investigation at his current club, Derby, for an undisclosed disciplinary matter, and he has only played three minutes for the Championship side this season.

Once considered one of the brightest prospects at Anfield, having joined after debuting for Wycombe at just 15, it has been a worrying decline for Ibe.

The winger has now discussed his struggle with depression in a post on Instagram, in which he explains that he has “found himself in a dark place” before vowing to “fix himself and this situation.”

“I want to apologise to all my fans around the world,” he wrote.

“I’ve found myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression. It’s no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard truly.

“I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone.

“Times are hard in general due to this pandemic. I have the full support from my family and Derby County Football Club.

“I will fix myself and this situation, which I’m 100 percent committed to. Not only for my family, my friends and my beauteous daughter, but for me.

“Much love to every single person. Jordon Ibe.”

It is a particularly concerning post, and the hope will be that Ibe is not only receiving the appropriate support from Derby, but also those within Liverpool, with the club offering ongoing advice to every player who graduates from their academy.

Ibe will have a strong network around him, as evidenced by the swathes of messages in response to his post, with ex-Reds Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Emre Can, Martin Skrtel and Nathaniel Clyne among those to give their backing.

“Much love bro, stay strong,” wrote Daniel Sturridge, with Dominic Solanke offering similar, while Liverpool themselves told him “we’re all with you.”

Jose Enrique, who played alongside Ibe three times at Liverpool, wrote: “Amigo love you and whatever you need I’m here.

“I’ve been going through [it] too and I know how hard it can be, so keep positive and surround yourself with people that bring you positivity.

“Don’t feel afraid to find help. I still go to my psychologist and it feels great to speak out.”

Sheyi Ojo, Hector Bellerin, Benik Afobe, Philip Billing, Aaron Ramsdale, Charlie Adam, Ryan McLaughlin and Tammy Abraham are among the others to issue their support.

All the best, Jordon.