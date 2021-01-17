Jurgen Klopp has explained that Joel Matip‘s training workload was “not enough” to rule him fit to play Man United, but the centre-back should be back against Burnley.

There was hope that Matip would be available for Sunday’s title clash at Anfield, having been pictured back in training at Kirkby two days previous.

But as the teamsheet was released prior to kickoff, it emerged that the Cameroonian was not even in the squad, with Jordan Henderson instead starting alongside Fabinho at centre-back.

It serves as a blow to the Reds, but Klopp told Sky Sports that Matip’s role in training was “not enough” to deem him ready to play any part against the Premier League leaders.

However, the manager suggested that his No. 32 will be available to start at home to Burnley on Thursday night, with a return to full training on Monday.

“Joel could [only do] part of the sessions since Friday, now it’s Sunday, so that’s not enough,” Klopp explained.

“But from tomorrow on he will train normally, so then hopefully everything will be fine. That’s why Hendo plays there again.”

Sunday brought a first Premier League start in 13 months for Xherdan Shaqiri, who made his 50th appearance for the club two-and-a-half years after joining from Stoke.

“Shaq is in really good shape, showed a good performance last game, he’s good in training, he’s now getting rhythm step by step,” Klopp said.

“He was a long time out, with little things only but he was out, and now he’s, for a long time already, in training and shows it every day that he’s ready to go. So we let him go!”