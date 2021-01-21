Can Liverpool overcome their recent frustrations and get back to winning ways against Sean Dyche’s Burnley? We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi; Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Salah, Firmino

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Long, Pieters, Bardsley, Cork, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Rodriguez, Vydra

