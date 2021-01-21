LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 21, 2021: The official matchday programme, featuring Thiago Alcantara on the cover, pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Burnley – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Can Liverpool overcome their recent frustrations and get back to winning ways against Sean Dyche’s Burnley? We’re live to bring you the latest from the Premier League.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi; Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Salah, Firmino

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Long, Pieters, Bardsley, Cork, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Rodriguez, Vydra

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments