A huge 90 minutes awaits at Anfield as champions Liverpool host table-topping Man United in crucial title race showdown. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Today's blog is run by Ben Twelves
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah
Subs: Kelleher, R.Williams, Phillips, N.Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Origi
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Tuanzebe, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood, Cavani
