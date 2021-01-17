A huge 90 minutes awaits at Anfield as champions Liverpool host table-topping Man United in crucial title race showdown. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield and @bm12s, or in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah

Subs: Kelleher, R.Williams, Phillips, N.Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Tuanzebe, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood, Cavani

Our coverage updates automatically below: