LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and team-mates during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)
LIVE: Tottenham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds in Premier League action here

The champions are in the capital to try and kickstart their faltering title defense, can Liverpool pick up all three points at Tottenham? We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane, Son

Subs: Hart, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, R.Williams, Phillips, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

