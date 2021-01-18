It was defensive players who shone most for Liverpool in their 0-0 draw with Man United, with Alisson and Fabinho worth their weight in gold.

The Reds hosted their most bitter rivals at Anfield, looking to narrow the three-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

It was far from a classic, unfortunately, as the champions again struggled in the final third, with Thiago forcing David de Gea into his only meaningful save of the match.

United threatened to win it late on, but Alisson stood tall and made two crucial saves, especially from Paul Pogba.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, NBC Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Alisson (8.1) took home the highest average rating at Anfield, as he showed again why he is the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Brazilian stood tall at the biggest moments, preventing United from snatching a late win and preserving Liverpool’s unbeaten home run in the league.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle hailed Alisson‘s “positioning and distribution,” while Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports described it as a “huge performance.”

Fabinho (8.0) was in second place, as he again played like a seasoned centre-back, despite him being in an auxiliary role.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described the 27-year-old as a “wonderful footballer” and FotMob noted that he completed 91 percent of his passes and won three duels.

Completing the top three was Thiago (7.5), with the Spaniard a class act at the heart of the midfield.

Doyle was impressed with some “exquisite passing” from the former Bayern Munich man, but did admit that the “pace of the game at times caught him out.”

Roberto Firmino (4.8) was deemed the worst player at Anfield, following a frustratingly sloppy showing.

Jackson bemoaned “three great chances” that he failed to convert, concluding that “when he doesn’t click, neither do Liverpool.”

Next up for Liverpool is Thursday’s visit of Burnley, with victory paramount at Anfield.