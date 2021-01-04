Nike are expected to release a new fourth kit for Liverpool later this month, with the colour scheme and even a possible design leaked ahead of any official announcement.

The Reds are in their first season with their new supplier, with Nike’s offerings for the home, away and third kits for the 2020/21 campaign drawing mixed reviews.

While the home kit is a relatively simple design, it prompted criticism due to its similar to Nike kits provided for other clubs, and the away and third offerings have admirers and detractors due to their more distinctive look.

Liverpool’s deal with Nike is believed to be largely based on royalties from merchandise sales, and it is therefore no surprise that there are now claims of a new fourth kit to be released this month.

The reliable Footy Headlines have covered the news, with the release date mooted as January 17 and the colour scheme to be white with pink logos and black accents.

It was also speculated that the logos would be centred, similar to Tottenham‘s third kit, though Footy Headlines have now released images of a design that they believe is “almost 100 percent certain” to be real.

The kit, which includes a Nike Air logo with the LFC badge in black, bears similarities to this season’s third kit, notably in the colour and sleeves, while the torso includes a pinstripe design last seen with the third kit from 2010/11 campaign.

However, Footy Headlines suggest that due to the size of the logos the shirt would not be worn for any official matches, which seems strange given the marketing appeal.

Liverpool have seen similar in recent years with the release out ‘blackout’ versions of existing home kits under New Balance, though, and this may be the case again this time around.

It could be that this ‘fake-real’ shirt is altered upon official release and will be seen on Jurgen Klopp‘s first team for particular games – but given Liverpool can already wear red, turquoise and black, it may not be seen often either way.

While all leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, Footy Headlines have been accurate with their information more often than not, and with the expected release date less than two weeks away, it shouldn’t be long until we find out.