Liverpool took in their final training session ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Tottenham at Leyton Orient’s Brisbane Road, with Fabinho absent from the group.

The Reds visit Tottenham tonight looking to revive their fortunes in the Premier League, with the prospect of capitalising on dropped points for Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Man United.

A win over Spurs would see Liverpool leapfrog West Ham back into fourth, sitting four points off Man City at the top, three off second-placed United and two behind Leicester in third.

On the back of a run of five league games without a win, however, plus a 3-2 defeat to United in the FA Cup on Sunday, it is a tough ask of Jurgen Klopp‘s side in north London.

It could be made worse by the potential absence of yet another centre-back option, as footage of the Reds’ training session in Leyton was leaked onto social media.

Klopp and his staff can be seen leading the squad through a series of warmup exercises at the League Two ground, with a 22-man group put through their paces – including both Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip.

Fabinho, however, is not pictured, leading to speculation over the Brazilian missing at least the Spurs game, adding to injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Twitter user Mo Mayet, who provided the footage, wrote that he “didn’t watch the whole training session,” and therefore “can’t confirm” if Fabinho was missing entirely.

Some have suggested, though, that the No. 3 could be seen sitting on one of the benches in the corner of the pitch.

Think Fab is top left chilling on the bench. pic.twitter.com/nGytCwcOKN — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 28, 2021

Either way, there could be a logical explanation for his absence from the footage provided, with there being a possibility that Fabinho was simply late for any number of reasons.

But if he does miss out against Spurs, there is a prospect that Henderson could partner Matip at the back, though both Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips were part of the session.

There appear to be no further injury concerns, with Van Dijk, Gomez, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota the only issues at this stage.

Liverpool squad pictured training at Leyton Orient

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Matip, R.Williams, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, N.Williams

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi