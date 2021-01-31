Mohamed Salah is closing in on two Liverpool records, both of which can be achieved by finding the net against West Ham this afternoon.

Mo Salah along with Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen (seven each) have scored most Premier League for the Reds in this fixture.

He could become the first Liverpool player since Billy Liddell in 1958 to score in a 4th consecutive league game for Liverpool against today’s opponents and the first to do so in the top-flight.

And he has 19 goals this season in all competitions and could become the fifth Liverpool player in history to score 20 goals in four consecutive seasons.

Impressive Numbers

Jordan Henderson could move into fourth place on the club’s Premier League appearances list overtaking Pepe Reina, if he appears today. This would be his 286th appearance.

Liverpool could keep a second successive league clean sheet at West Ham for the first time since 1991.

All 10 of the Reds’ league wins this season have come at Anfield or in London.

Roberto Firmino is now in Liverpool’s top-20 all-time scorers with his goal against Tottenham taking him to 84. He has scored 42 at home and 42 away from Anfield.

Liverpool have not conceded more than once in any of the last 15 league games.

Hammer Time

West Ham finished 16th last season with 39 points. They already have 35 points from the 20 matches of this campaign.

They are unbeaten in the last six in the league and have won each of the last four. Their last league defeat came at Chelsea four days before Christmas.

They last won five in a row in the top-flight in January-February 2006.

Have conceded three goals in their last seven games in league and cup, but the Hammers have scored nine goals in their last three outings in all competitions.

Danger Men

Tomas Soucek is their leading scorer with seven league goals this season, with all seven coming in his last 13 league games.

Michail Antonio has scored five goals for West Ham in his eight appearances against Liverpool. Only Vic Watson (nine) and Geoff Hurst (eight) have ever scored more for the Hammers against the Reds in all games.

West Ham have scored nine goals from the 80th minute onwards.

Moyes and the Reds

David Moyes will be managing against Liverpool for the 35th time in his career. He has won five previously and has lost all four with the Hammers, conceding 11 goals.

He has not won any of his last 13 league meetings and the last seven in all competitions since a 1-0 League Cup success in 2013 while with Manchester United.

They have won 10 of their 20 league games this season – last season they won their ninth in game 35 in July 2020.

This Season’s Scorers

West Ham: Haller 7, Soucek 7, Antonio 5, Bowen 5, Fornals 3, Yarmolenko 3, Own goals 3, Dawson 2, Ogbonna 2, Snodgrass 2, Afolayan 1, Balbuena 1, Felipe Anderson 1, Johnson 1, Lanzini 1

Liverpool: Salah 19, Mane 10, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Own goals 3, Wijnaldum 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).