Liverpool are in FA Cup action for the first time this season at Aston Villa tonight. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds’ tie at Villa Park was thrown into doubt after the Midlands side saw their training ground closed amid a “significant” COVID-19 outbreak in the first-team on Thursday.

And after a series of discussions, Aston Villa are to send out a youth team made up of under-18s and under-23s to ensure the tie is played.

It represents a role reversal from over 13 months ago when the Reds fielded a side with an average age of 19.5 in the League Cup, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side were playing in Qatar less than 24 hours later.

Liverpool were always likely to rotate and it is almost certain to occur in light of the news of Villa’s side, with valuable minutes to be injected into those on the fringe and returning from injury.

A win here would book a spot in the fourth round, which is to be played on the weekend of January 23, which sits between league clashes against Burnley and Tottenham.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Saturday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Aston Villa vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ FA Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

