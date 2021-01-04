Liverpool’s first game of 2021 takes them to Southampton tonight in the 8pm (GMT) kick-off. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back on the road once more, making the trip to the south coast to meet Southampton tonight in another pivotal Premier League clash.

The Reds’ disappointing end to 2020, with two back-to-back draws, has ensured this is a must-win in regards to the table and arresting a poor away record which currently stands at two wins from eight.

Now, it’s time for Liverpool to start as they mean to go on against a club they have not lost to in the last six meetings, with an aggregate score of 17-2.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have proved a tough task this season and have been buoyed by the return of Danny Ings, and they welcome the Reds in the knowledge a win moves them four points adrift of the current leaders.

Can Liverpool return to the winner’s board and start 2021 on the right note?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Tuesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Reds fans can get take advantage of adding all 8 Sky Sports channels for £25 per month here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first league game of 2021 on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.