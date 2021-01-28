Liverpool make the trip to Tottenham tonight, aiming to clinch their first league win in five attempts. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds are back in the capital searching for their first Premier League victory in 2021 and their first since the trip to Crystal Palace prior to Christmas.

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Jurgen Klopp‘s men as a barren run in front of goal has seen just three points added to the tally from the last five games.

And with the manager insisting his side “are on fire to strike back,” there is no better place to start than against Tottenham tonight.

Liverpool have won five in a row against Spurs in the league and another victory would result in the third successive league double over the Londoners for the first-ever time.

It won’t be easy such is the current run of form, but the turnaround has to start at some point and tonight is as good as any to do so.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is the first of four live Reds games on BT Sport in the next month, with Brighton’s visit to Anfield (Feb 3), as well as Liverpool’s trips to Leicester City (Feb 13) and RB Leipzig (Feb 16) also live across BT Sport channels. All are available to watch on BT Sport live online here.

US Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Premier Sport, DIGI GO, Viaplay Denmark, Xee, TV3 Sport, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Finland, Free, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Adjarasport TV, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Sport 2, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, SPOTV, IPKO TVim, SuperSport Kosova 1, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online, Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Viaplay Sweden, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO, K+PM

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.