Liverpool finally ended their winless run in the league with a dominant 3-1 win at Tottenham, and fans were rightly delighted to see three points added to the tally.

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League (20), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

January 28, 2021

Goals: Hojbjerg 49′; Firmino 45+4′, Alexander-Arnold 47′, Mane 65′

The Reds started the night in the capital in desperate need of goals and a win and were dealt with a late injury blow to Fabinho for good measure.

A dramatic start saw Sadio Mane miss a glorious chance before Heung-min Son had his goal ruled offside by VAR, where the half then saw Liverpool dominate possession.

And after nearly 500 league minutes without a goal, Roberto Firmino would end the drought from close range to hand Jurgen Klopp‘s side the lead on the cusp of the interval.

The second started how the first finished with Trent adding a second, but the buffer was short-lived as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pegged one back with a stunning long-range strike.

VAR would once again come into play to deny Mo Salah for a questionable handball decision in the build-up, only for Mane to add another with a thumping finish.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

The league goal barren run ending was a relief…

Yes, great goal and thoroughly deserved. Firmino the best player on the pitch tonight. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 28, 2021

I can’t believe my eyes… a Liverpool Premier League goal?!!! Bobby Firmino does it again against Tottenham ?? #TOTLIV #PL — Chris Curulli (@ChrisCurulli) January 28, 2021

Not sure I've seen a goal reaction like that from kloppo before. Looked like pure RELIEF #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) January 28, 2021

“Finally. At last. At. Last.” – Neukölln on the forums.

We… We… We did… We did a goal… pic.twitter.com/fRYHtDTyT4 — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) January 28, 2021

So much better from everyone. That goal feels fucking good. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) January 28, 2021

Take a bow Roberto Firmino. He's been a different player in the last two games, will do his confidence the world of good. #LFC — Stephen Killen (@SteKillenBL) January 28, 2021

And the team performance was rightly lauded…

This is a much, much-needed performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He’s been in the doldrums, he hasn’t been quite at it but this has been a significant improvement. He’s mirrored the team. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 28, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold. About 600 crosses the past four or five games which have been utterly, woefully abject. One goal and then he pings that perfect one over! Confidence and rhythm = everything. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) January 28, 2021

Great to have the real Trent back. It’s been a while. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 28, 2021

James milner is an actual beaaaast! What a top guy — Amy Laurence (@AmyLaurence301) January 28, 2021

Gini has been unbelievable tonight — ? (@BallxrSturridge) January 28, 2021

Milner. That is all. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) January 28, 2021

Firmino absolutely class tonight. Massive shame the Salah goal didn’t stand just because of his hold up play in the build-up. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) January 28, 2021

That was very, very good. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) January 28, 2021

But Matip’s half-time withdrawal was cause for concern…

Sums up Joel Matip, that. A brilliant half, before being forced off with an injury. A very good defender, but just so unreliable. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 28, 2021

Matip fails to complete consecutive 90 minutes in the league yet again. He's only done so ONCE this season (and that was when there was a fortnight between the two games). — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 28, 2021

Matip is a fantastic defender. Just wish she wasn’t so injury prone ? — Karl (@KarlThyer) January 28, 2021

Phillips on? Matip off. Fuck me. Absolute shambles not getting a centreback. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 28, 2021

Joel Matip lasted 45 minutes. Sign a Centre Back @LFC — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 28, 2021

There was no surprise that the refs were in the spotlight…

Such.a bullshit call. Firmino being wrestled FFS.

As a wise man once said: the problem with referees is that they know the rules but they don't know the game. — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) January 28, 2021

Dier first handles, due to his arm being pinned across Firmino’s chest. This in turn makes the ball deflect off Firmino’s forearm, as a direct consequence. Verdict: Liverpool hand-ball. Go figure. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 28, 2021

“That’s bullshit, it clearly hits Diers arm first who is literally wrestling Bobby.” – Draexnael on the forums.

The reality is while that is handball, it's a foul by Dier before/during it so as there's no advantage in giving #LFC the free-kick, the goal should stand — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 28, 2021

How can you give a handball when the only reason it's happening is because he's being wrestled to the floor by Dier — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) January 28, 2021

The stock market makes more sense to me than the handball rule (is this a good crossover tweet) — Gaby Kirschner* (@gabykirschner) January 28, 2021

And the importance of the victory was not lost on Reds…

Proper win, against the most Mourinho of teams. Spurs pedestrian and lifeless even with 10 to go. Trent and Firmino sharp, both had big points to prove. Milner threw himself everywhere. Huge points and, hopefully, momentum. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 28, 2021

BIG win that for Liverpool. Bobby Firmino is back in form too. When he plays well, Liverpool play well. It’s a rule. Oh and James Milner is Benjamin Button. #LFC — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 28, 2021

We all needed this. Great victory. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 28, 2021

Just a phenomenal result and performance given the opponent and the pressure #LFC were under coming into tonight. You could tell from Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the goals how much this meant to him. His squad might be short on centre-backs but there’s no lack of character. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) January 28, 2021

“Well done lads, the best way to answer all the criticism!” – Garrett Quigley on Facebook.

What a great win that was. Feels so fucking good to win in the League again – a great performance too. Dominated the game – Spurs didn't even create much. Superb stuff. More of this please Reds. pic.twitter.com/cRJPCxWcnU — GaGs (@GagsTandon) January 28, 2021

Overwhelming sense of relief. Great win and 3 points but the confidentiality coming back, after a torrid run, is the most pleasing. Great 2nd half from Nat but doesn't disguise the bleeding obvious need for another centre back. Up the Reds — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 28, 2021