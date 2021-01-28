LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah (R) after scoring the first goal with the last kick of the first half during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“We all needed this,” “To a man, fantastic!” – Liverpool fans react to 3-1 win at Spurs

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool finally ended their winless run in the league with a dominant 3-1 win at Tottenham, and fans were rightly delighted to see three points added to the tally.

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League (20), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
January 28, 2021

Goals: Hojbjerg 49′; Firmino 45+4′, Alexander-Arnold 47′, Mane 65′

The Reds started the night in the capital in desperate need of goals and a win and were dealt with a late injury blow to Fabinho for good measure.

A dramatic start saw Sadio Mane miss a glorious chance before Heung-min Son had his goal ruled offside by VAR, where the half then saw Liverpool dominate possession.

And after nearly 500 league minutes without a goal, Roberto Firmino would end the drought from close range to hand Jurgen Klopp‘s side the lead on the cusp of the interval.

The second started how the first finished with Trent adding a second, but the buffer was short-lived as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pegged one back with a stunning long-range strike.

VAR would once again come into play to deny Mo Salah for a questionable handball decision in the build-up, only for Mane to add another with a thumping finish.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

The league goal barren run ending was a relief…

“Finally. At last. At. Last.”

Neukölln on the forums.

 

And the team performance was rightly lauded…

 

But Matip’s half-time withdrawal was cause for concern…

 

There was no surprise that the refs were in the spotlight…

“That’s bullshit, it clearly hits Diers arm first who is literally wrestling Bobby.”

Draexnael on the forums.

 

And the importance of the victory was not lost on Reds…

“Well done lads, the best way to answer all the criticism!”

Garrett Quigley on Facebook.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments