Alisson says thanks for support after tragic death of his ‘beloved father’

Alisson has expressed his appreciation for the widespread support he and his family have received after his father, Jose Becker, tragically passed away on Wednesday.

Jose Becker drowned after going for a swim in a dam at his property in Brazil and was later found on Wednesday night after being reported missing.

The tragic news was met by an overwhelming show of support from Liverpool fans and the wider football family, and Alisson showed his appreciation on his social media channels on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who followed in his father’s goalkeeping footsteps along with brother Muriel, penned his gratitude for all those who sent their best wishes and tributes.

“I would like to thank everyone for the messages and tributes to my beloved father,” he said.

“Our family feels loved by everyone. May God bless each one’s life.”

The outpouring of support and condolences from fans, teammates and those in the football world was touching and heartfelt in equal measure:

Our thoughts are with Alisson and the Becker family, You’ll Never Walk Alone.
