Liverpool play their 224th game in the European Cup/Champions League when they face RB Leipzig tonight; here are the best stats as we seek our 128th victory.

Euro trail

Leipzig will become the Reds’ 133rd different European opponent and the third this season they are meeting for the first time.

This is the 10th season from 13 attempts that the Reds have reached this stage of the Champions League.

The Reds went out of this competition at this stage last season being defeated home and away by Atletico Madrid. The home game was the last time Liverpool played in front of a capacity crowd.

The Reds have played five times in Hungary in Europe. Their only win came on their last visit when David Ngog scored the only goal of the win against Debrecen in the 2009/10 Champions League group stage. They have scored twice in the five games and conceded two.

Reds against Jurgen’s homeland

Liverpool have met clubs from Germany on 44 occasions, winning 22, drawing 15 and losing seven.

The Reds have not lost any of their last 10 legs of a tie against clubs from Germany, winning seven and drawing three. The last loss came with the 4-2 reversal at Bayer Leverkusen in 2002.

Leipzig will be the 13th German team to face the Reds in European competition.

On the last two occasions the Reds have faced German opponents at this stage of the competition they have gone on to win the Champions League. They defeated Bayer Leverkusen in both legs in 2005 and eliminated Bayern Munich in 2019.

Numbers and cautions

Liverpool are three goals short of recording their 250th in European competition as the away team.

They need four goals to record 100 in this competition under Jurgen Klopp.

Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner will miss the second leg should either of them receive a yellow card.

Mo Salah has scored six goals in his last six games in league and cup. He scored 23 in all competitions last season from 48 games; he has 23 this season already from 33.

Roberto Firmino started just one of the Reds’ group games, but played in all six.

Familiar faces

Naby Keita was a Leipzig player from 2016-18, scoring 17 in 71 appearances.

Peter Gulacsi spent five years at Anfield without making a first-team appearance – but was on the bench 50 times.

Kevin Kampl played under Jurgen Klopp in the 2014/15 campaign.

Hwang Hee-chan scored at Anfield in last season’s Champions League as a Salzburg player.

Looking at Leipzig

33-year-old Julian Nagelsmann has faced Liverpool before in Europe. He was the coach of Hoffenheim when his team lost 6-3 on aggregate in a Champions League qualifier in August 2017.

In the vote for last season’s UEFA Coach of the Year he was placed third.

Leipzig conceded more fouls than any other team in the group phase (111).

They have met English clubs in their two previous group stage campaigns.

Last season they beat Tottenham home and away, while this season they lost 5-0 at Manchester United before eliminating United from the Champions League with a 3-2 home win in their final group fixture.

They have won each of their last four games in all competitions, conceding just once, and have found the net in all of their last 10 outings.

Scorers this season

Leipzig: Poulsen 9, Angelino 8, Forsberg 5, Nkunku 5, Sabitzer 5, Haidara 4, Olmo 4, Orban 4, Mukiele 3, Halstenberg 2, Kluivert 2, Sorloth 2, Adams 1, Hwang Hee-chan 1, Konate 1, Upamecano 1, own goals 1.

Liverpool: Salah 23, Mane 10, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 3.