Jurgen Klopp has made one change to his side as Liverpool meet Leipzig in the Champions League tonight, with Thiago returning to the starting XI.

The Reds are in Budapest this evening for their first leg last-16 tie against the German outfit, aiming to set solid foundations ahead of the reverse fixture.

A response is needed after Liverpool’s third successive defeat over the weekend and a change in competition could be just the ticket.

A further injury in midfield to James Milner in addition to Naby Keita remaining on Merseyside leaves limited options for the boss in terms of mixing it up in Budapest.

Alisson remains in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson for the second game running.

In midfield, Gini Wijnaldum is to continue in the No. 6 role with Thiago and Curtis Jones sitting alongside the Dutchman who is one yellow card away from missing the second leg.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, meanwhile, will continue to lead the attack.

The boss could name 12 players on the bench and can use five, with the Reds able to call upon the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and January signing Ben Davies.

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Adams, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino, Haidara, Olmo, Nkunku

Substitutes: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Hwang, Sorloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Halstenberg, Hartmann, Henrichs

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Phillips, R. Williams, Tsimikas, N. Williams, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clarkson, Cain, Shaqiri, Origi