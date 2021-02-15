This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

‘Fight’ rumours between Alisson and Andy Robbo laughed off by Henderson

Jordan Henderson dismissed rumours of a fight between Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson as made up nonsense which made him laugh.

Liverpool’s recent form has made for a hotbed of conversation and talking points of late, for everything from having been ‘found out’ to suggestions that Jurgen Klopp would step down from his position.

The boss gave a very clear “I’m not leaving” response to those claims on Monday, with Henderson giving his own views on it – and another rumour which surfaced recently.

That second one suggested that goalkeeper Alisson and fiery left-back Andy Robbo had been involved in an altercation, but the captain’s unprompted comments on the matter left little doubt that it was nothing more than a spurious fabrication.

“I don’t even need to comment on that, someone’s sitting behind a keyboard making up stuff about the manager or the players in the dressing room,” he said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Manchester United won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“It doesn’t need me to say anything about [Klopp leaving] – not true.

“I quite liked the one where Robbo and Ali were having a fight about something, that made me chuckle a bit but apart from that I didn’t really give it much thought.

“That was a rumour, I just enjoyed it that’s all!”

Sadly, Hendo wasn’t given the chance to explain who he thought would emerge as winner if a battle between the Scot and our No. 1 did ensue!

But it serves as a reminder to take comments and rumours from online settings with more than just a pinch of salt, and that often it’s nothing more than boredom or a need for attention that starts these fires burning.

The Reds have one of the most tight-knit squads around, and they’re all in it together in the search for silverware and, in the more immediate term, to get back to winning ways.
Fan Comments